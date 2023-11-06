Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) Insider Robert Martin Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Martin acquired 65,000 shares of Equinox Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,050.00 ($7,038.22).
Equinox Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Equinox Resources Company Profile
