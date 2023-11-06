Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) Insider Robert Martin Purchases 65,000 Shares of Stock

Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN – Get Free Report) insider Robert Martin acquired 65,000 shares of Equinox Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,050.00 ($7,038.22).

Equinox Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 10.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Equinox Resources alerts:

Equinox Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Equinox Resources Limited engages in the exploration, appraising, and development of mineral projects in Australia and Canada. The company explores for iron ore and lithium. It holds a 100% interest in the Hamersley iron ore project covering an area of 10.4 square kilometers located to the north-east of Tom Price in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.