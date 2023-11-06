Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Shares Up 33.3%

Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 33.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,435,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 828,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

