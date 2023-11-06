Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-4.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $55.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average is $67.09. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

