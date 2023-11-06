Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,981. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

