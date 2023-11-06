Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.85 on Thursday. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.03.

In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $76,584.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $412,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,109 shares in the company, valued at $924,150.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $76,584.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,426 shares of company stock worth $904,081 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

