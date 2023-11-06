ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ExlService to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.67.

ExlService Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Activity at ExlService

EXLS opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.47. ExlService has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 25,995 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $733,838.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,046,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,991,000 after buying an additional 393,557 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in ExlService by 16.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 91,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 23.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth about $4,532,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ExlService by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

