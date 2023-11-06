Expedia Group (EXPE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $119.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $108.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/23/2023 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Expedia Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

EXPE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.78. 699,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,948. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 626.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

