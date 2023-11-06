Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Up 3.7%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.43. 686,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,934,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Extreme Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

