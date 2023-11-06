Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.53. 119,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,711. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $91.42 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.57 and its 200-day moving average is $124.86.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.