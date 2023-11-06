Financial Analysis: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) & Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) and Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares California Water Service Group and Manila Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Water Service Group 5.29% 3.04% 1.05% Manila Water N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

California Water Service Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Manila Water pays an annual dividend of C$6.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 83.5%. California Water Service Group pays out 144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manila Water pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. California Water Service Group has raised its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Manila Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Water Service Group 2 0 1 0 1.67 Manila Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for California Water Service Group and Manila Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

California Water Service Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given California Water Service Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe California Water Service Group is more favorable than Manila Water.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of California Water Service Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Manila Water shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of California Water Service Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares California Water Service Group and Manila Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Water Service Group $846.43 million 3.58 $96.01 million $0.72 72.89 Manila Water N/A N/A N/A C$58.75 0.13

California Water Service Group has higher revenue and earnings than Manila Water. Manila Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California Water Service Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

California Water Service Group beats Manila Water on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services. It offers its services to approximately 496,400 customer connections in 100 California communities; approximately 6,200 water and wastewater customer connections on the islands of Maui, Oahu, and Hawaii; approximately 37,500 customer connections in the Tacoma, Olympia, Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Rainier, Yelm, and Gig Harbor areas; and approximately 10,700 water and wastewater customer connections in the Belen, Los Lunas, Indian Hills, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico. The company also engages in the provision of non-regulated water-related services, including operating of municipally owned water systems, privately owned water, and recycled water distribution systems; water system operation, meter reading, and billing services to private companies and municipalities; leasing of communication antenna sites on its properties to telecommunication companies; and billing of optional third-party insurance programs to its residential customers. In addition, it provides lab, wastewater collection, and treatment services. California Water Service Group was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Manila Water

(Get Free Report)

Manila Water Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment and distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services. The company provides its services to approximately six million people in the East Zone encompassing 23 cities and municipalities, including Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, and Manila, as well as Rizal towns comprising Angono, Antipolo, Baras, Binangonan, Cainta, Cardona, Jala-Jala, Morong, Pililia, Rodriguez, San Mateo, Tanay, Taytay, and Teresa. It serves residential, commercial, semi-business, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Quezon City, the Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.