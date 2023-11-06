Financial Survey: Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) vs. Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) and Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Masco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Travis Perkins and Masco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travis Perkins 1 4 0 0 1.80 Masco 2 3 8 0 2.46

Earnings & Valuation

Masco has a consensus price target of $61.36, suggesting a potential upside of 11.80%. Given Masco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

This table compares Travis Perkins and Masco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A $1.12 8.76 Masco $8.01 billion 1.54 $844.00 million $3.67 14.97

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than Travis Perkins. Travis Perkins is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Travis Perkins and Masco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A Masco 10.39% -1,363.56% 15.81%

Dividends

Travis Perkins pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Masco pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Travis Perkins pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Masco pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Masco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Masco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Masco beats Travis Perkins on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products. This segment provides its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, KRAUS, EASY DRAIN, STEAMIST, ELITESTEAM, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment offers paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products, as well as paint applicators and accessories; cabinet and door hardware, functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, closet organization systems, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, mirrors, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment provides its products under the BEHR, KILZ, WHIZZ, Elder & Jenks, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. It sells its products to the plumbing, heating, and hardware wholesalers; home centers and online retailers; hardware stores; electrical and landscape distributors; lighting showrooms; building supply outlets; and other mass merchandisers. Masco Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

