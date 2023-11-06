First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FCR.UN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.65. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

