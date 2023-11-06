First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Rating Reiterated by Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$18.59 target price on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$12.37 and a one year high of C$18.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.37.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

