First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) EVP Carrie L. Riggle Sells 7,563 Shares

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) EVP Carrie L. Riggle sold 7,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $99,907.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,741.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $164.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,284,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

