First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at CIBC

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.50.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$39.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.78. First National Financial has a 52-week low of C$32.86 and a 52-week high of C$41.80. The firm has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,984.55.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 296,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,813,001.44. 71.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

