First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,497,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,559,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,120 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 659.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,436,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,049,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,698,000 after purchasing an additional 964,298 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after purchasing an additional 584,857 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.20. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

