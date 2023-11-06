Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Reduced by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 1.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.54. 2,724,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.85. The company has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.