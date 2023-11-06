Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,696,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,135 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Flowers Foods worth $42,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLO. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $22.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

