Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Boosted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in FOX were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 871.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 2,783,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth about $82,385,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 11,612.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,954 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 133.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,127,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.84 per share, with a total value of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at $32,374,795.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

