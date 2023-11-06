Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $27,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,581,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,361,000 after acquiring an additional 865,399 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,350,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $400.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 9,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Stecher sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

