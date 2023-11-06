Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $58.72

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.72, but opened at $60.86. Futu shares last traded at $60.19, with a volume of 716,701 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

Futu Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $317.10 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 43.70%. Research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Futu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Futu by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

