Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1A) Insider Alexander Molyneux Purchases 750,000 Shares of Stock

Galena Mining Limited (ASX:G1AGet Free Report) insider Alexander Molyneux bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$44,250.00 ($28,184.71).

Galena Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.76.

About Galena Mining

Galena Mining Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through Abra Mine, Exploration, and Other Activities segments. It explores for copper, gold, lead, silver, zinc, and manganese deposits. The company owns 60% interest in the Abra Base Metals lead-silver project located in the Gascoyne region, Western Australia.

