Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.42

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.42, but opened at $2.55. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 376,519 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CLSA downgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.32 to $3.30 in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $638.49 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $23,522,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 218.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd now owns 5,300,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after buying an additional 3,633,520 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $13,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at about $6,524,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaotu Techedu

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.