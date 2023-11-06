General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on GIS. HSBC initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.56%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

