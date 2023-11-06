Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $35,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $134.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

