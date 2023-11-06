Geoffrey Neate Acquires 1,870,550 Shares of Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX) Stock

Visionflex Fpo (ASX:VFX – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Neate acquired 1,870,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$20,576.05 ($13,105.76).

Visionflex Fpo Stock Performance

Visionflex Fpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visionflex Group Limited, together its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of healthcare and corporate online search and appointment booking services in Australia. It offers its services through ProEX Virtual Care Software, video conferencing and diagnostics platform, designed for telehealth and offered to primary healthcare networks, residential aged care facilities, and aboriginal health organizations; PetYeti, an online pet service marketplace; and GoBookings.com, a corporate and government solutions SaaS platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visionflex Fpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionflex Fpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.