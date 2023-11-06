Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.40. 1,469,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,673,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

