Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.57. 137,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.52%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -322.72%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

