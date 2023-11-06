Gould Asset Management LLC CA Buys 1,145 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5,444.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI opened at $82.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $68.79 and a 1 year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.