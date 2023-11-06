Gould Asset Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA trimmed its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,814,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,532,000 after acquiring an additional 162,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,921,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,136,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1,142.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,105,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,016,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 967,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the last quarter.

PGF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

