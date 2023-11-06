Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 490 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,623.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,266,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,595 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,204,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,121,000. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,574,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,908 shares during the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $30.27 on Monday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

