Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 20.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 435,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,681 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

