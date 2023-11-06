Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $380.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.03 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $179.92 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
