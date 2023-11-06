Grandfield & Dodd LLC Acquires 30 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,655 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

VRTX stock traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $385.50. 528,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,049. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.46 and its 200-day moving average is $348.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $386.61. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

