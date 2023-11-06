Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.12% of Albemarle worth $31,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 188.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.35.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $6.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $116.35 and a one year high of $334.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.