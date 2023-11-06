Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5,037.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,781 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 250,309.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 535,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 535,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $658,788,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded up $15.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $2,589.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,305. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,534.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,522.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,793.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

