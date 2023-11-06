Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.28% of Blackbaud worth $10,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 58.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.80. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.02 and a 12-month high of $78.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,286.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,951 shares in the company, valued at $788,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,900 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $506,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,379 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,286.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,865 over the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

