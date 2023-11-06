Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $1,432,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,307,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock worth $12,738,421. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,736,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,589,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.