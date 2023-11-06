Grandfield & Dodd LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.35. The company had a trading volume of 244,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

