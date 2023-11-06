Grandfield & Dodd LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,821 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.74. 1,739,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,770. The company has a market cap of $229.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.42.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

