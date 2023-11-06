Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,140,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

ADP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.96 and its 200-day moving average is $232.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $752,305.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,538.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

