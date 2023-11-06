Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $11.64 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,270 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.87.

NASDAQ:CTSH remained flat at $66.27 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.48 and a 52-week high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

