Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $14.08 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,299 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $47.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DVN

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.