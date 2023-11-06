Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.78. 250,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,258. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

