Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $18.07 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after purchasing an additional 252,827,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after acquiring an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,310,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,417 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.06 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

