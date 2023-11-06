Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $20.74 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for about 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.94. 1,168,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,956,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day moving average is $108.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.