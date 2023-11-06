Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.12% of IAC worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in IAC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,269,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,321,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in IAC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,850,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on IAC from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on IAC from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on IAC from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.93.

Shares of IAC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.05. 253,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,772. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $69.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.27.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

