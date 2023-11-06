Grandfield & Dodd LLC Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $318,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.35. The stock had a trading volume of 200,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,349. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $834,603. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

