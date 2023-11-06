Grandfield & Dodd LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,096 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 73.2% during the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Adobe by 2.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 40,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.11.

Adobe stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $562.65. 584,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.57 and a fifty-two week high of $574.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $537.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.02. The company has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

