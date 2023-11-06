Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 26,068 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,068 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.98. 6,478,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,205,194. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $92.62. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.42.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

