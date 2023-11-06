Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $294.23. 698,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,958. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.63. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.